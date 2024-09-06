Auto components manufacturer to lay off 60 starting in November

TROY — An auto components manufacturer is planning to lay off 60 employees from its Troy location by November.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Faurecia Exhaust Systems, an auto components manufacturing company, will be permanently laying off all employees at their facility in Troy.

The facility located at 1255 Archer Dr will be permanently closed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Employees will be laid off in five phases, according to the WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice Act) notice submitted to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The first phase of layoffs will occur on Nov. 4, or within two weeks of that date. The second phase will occur on Nov. 15 or within two weeks of that date.

The next two phases will occur on Dec. 2 and Dec. 31, or within two weeks, respectively.

Faurecia anticipates to close the facility by April 1 of next year, according to the WARN letter.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



