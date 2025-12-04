Authorities responding to reported snowmobile crash in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY — Authorities are responding to reports of a snowmobile crash in Shelby County on Wednesday night.

The crash was reported in the area of OH-119 and Ailes Road before 8 p.m.

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed this crash is under investigation, but couldn’t provide additional details.

As News Center 7 crews arrived on scene, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were leaving and couldn’t provide information on what happened.

We will continue to follow this story.

