Authorities investigating reports of person hit by car near Miami County high school

TIPP CITY — Authorities are investigating reports of a person being hit by a car near the Tippecanoe High School, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Initial reports indicate that the crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Parkwood Drive and N 2nd Street.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Study hall monitor arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ with high school student
- Former local high school staff member arrested for allegedly having sexual relationship with student
- Semi hauling motor oil hits parked Freightliner, loses load on I-70; 2 drivers seriously injured
The Tippecanoe Red Devils football team played at home Friday night against the Fairborn Skyhawks.
The Red Devils won 55 to 7.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group