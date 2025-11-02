Authorities investigating reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.
The shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Kammer Avenue around 2:15 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
