Arrest made in shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — A man was arrested after a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex over the weekend.
As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Davue Circle just before 10 p.m.
When police got to the scene, they found a 47-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Lt. Steven Bauer, with Dayton Police, confirmed Monday that the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
Bauer also confirmed that a 36-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.
