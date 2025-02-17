Arrest made in shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — A man was arrested after a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Davue Circle just before 10 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

When police got to the scene, they found a 47-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Lt. Steven Bauer, with Dayton Police, confirmed Monday that the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Bauer also confirmed that a 36-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group