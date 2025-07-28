Area woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting at man

RICHMOND, Indiana — An area woman is facing attempted murder after she allegedly shot at a man, according to a social media post by the Richmond Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Misty Wooten, 36, of Richmond, was arrested for attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a firearm, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapons, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Wayne County Emergency Communications dispatchers received reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of East Main Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

When police arrived on scene, witnesses directed them to a woman who was later identified as the suspected shooter.

Minutes later, officers found and detained Wooten, according to the department.

Officers learned Wooten allegedly shot a pistol at a “male known to her.”

No one was injured during the “reckless act of violence,” the department said.

“Let me be clear. If you pick up a weapon and try to harm someone in this city, we will find you, we will stop you, and we will make sure you face justice. Richmond is not a place where violence will go unchecked. Our officers responded with urgency, professionalism, and strength and they will continue to do so every time our community is threatened,” Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group