New surveys rank Dayton as one of the worst bed bug-infested cities in the U.S.

DAYTON — Dayton is experiencing a significant problem with bed bugs as residents are reporting infestations in homes, businesses, and other locations.

The city of Dayton is one of the top cities in the United States for bed bug infestations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

While not the absolute worst, Dayton consistently appears on lists compiled by pest control companies such as Orkin and Terminix.

In a recent survey by Terminix, Dayton is ranked 11th among U.S. communities with the worst bed bug infestations. Orkin, meanwhile, ranks Dayton at 43 in its annual report of worst bed bug activity.

Bed bugs can cause physical discomfort due to bites and create a sense of unease and disruption.

Professional pest control services in Dayton offer various treatment options that include heat treatments and chemical applications.

Maintaining a clean environment and being aware of potential hitchhiking opportunities can help prevent infestations, but bed bugs can affect anyone regardless of cleanliness.

Bed bugs can be found in mattresses, box springs, bed frames, furniture, clothing, and luggage.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group