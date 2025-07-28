Local

Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.

Around 1:42 a.m., crews were dispatched to Gerlaugh Ave and Bierce Ave on reports of a shooting.

Police are on scene investigating, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Officers have located a car that is believed to be involved, according to the sergeant.

It is unclear at this time if a victim has been located.

We will continue following this developing story.

