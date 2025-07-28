18-year-old found dead in car after reported shooting identified

DAYTON — An 18-year-old man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.

News Center 7's Mike Campbell is working to learn more about the investigation.

Santana Buchanon was identified Monday afternoon by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police crews were dispatched to Gerlaugh Ave and Bierce Ave on reports of a suspicious vehicle around 1:42 a.m.

When police got to the scene, they found a vehicle with multiple doors open, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

Buchanon was found inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch previously told News Center 7 that it was being investigated as a shooting.

