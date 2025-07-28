Local BBQ restaurant struck by lightning

SIDNEY — A local restaurant was struck by lightning on Sunday.

Smok’n Jo’s BBQ in Sidney was hit by lightning, causing damage to one of its air conditioning units and a temporary loss of its radio system, according to most on social media.

No one was hurt.

The restaurant thanked its staff who continued to do their duties despite the heat.

“We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our guests for your patience and understanding during this unexpected situation. Your support means everything to us,” the social media post states.

