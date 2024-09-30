Area sheriff’s office says they won’t ask for money after phone scam complaints

WAYNE COUNTY, IN — An area sheriff’s office has issued a warning after people have received a phone scam.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media that they will never ask for money over the phone.

“Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, using personal details found on social media to gain your trust. They often create a sense of urgency, using fear and aggressive tactics to pressure you into making decisions quickly,” the department said.

They said to remember these tips:

Reputable organizations don’t ask for money over the phone.

Never share personal information.

Don’t believe caller ID.

Scammers use fear & aggression to create urgency.

Don’t be afraid to hang up.

The department stated that scammers use urgent and secretive scenarios to stop people from verifying their claims.

