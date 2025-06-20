Area police warn community to be vigilant as they investigate ‘suspicious’ white van

RICHMOND — An area police department wants to make the community aware of a white van whose occupants are interacting with children.

The Richmond Police Department says they do not want to cause anyone to panic, but they want the community to be vigilant.

Police say the people in the van have been “interacting with children in a suspicious manner.”

The van is described as white with a ladder rack on the back. According to police, it has been spotted near North E Street.

“At this time, the intent of the individuals involved is not confirmed, but we are actively investigating the situation,” the police department posted on social media.

Police are asking anyone with information, security footage or firsthand accounts contact them. They also say people should talk with their children about safety.

