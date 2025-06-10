Area McDonald’s to hold free McCrispy Strips tasting Thursday

DAYTON — On Thursday, participating Dayton McDonald’s locations will be having a free tasing of their McCrispy Strips.

The tasting is Thursday, June 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Dayton area McDonald’s.

Along with the McCrispy strips, McDonald’s is also adding Creamy Chili Dip to their menu. These new releases mark the first addition to McDonald’s menu since 2021.

