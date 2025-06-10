Area McDonald’s to hold free McCrispy Strips tasting Thursday

DAYTON — On Thursday, participating Dayton McDonald’s locations will be having a free tasing of their McCrispy Strips.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The tasting is Thursday, June 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Dayton area McDonald’s.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 5-year-old expected to survive after suspected drunk driver runs red light
- 2 taken to area hospital after wrong-way crash on SR 4 in Huber Heights
- ‘Flamingo felons’ arrested after statue stolen for second time
Along with the McCrispy strips, McDonald’s is also adding Creamy Chili Dip to their menu. These new releases mark the first addition to McDonald’s menu since 2021.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group