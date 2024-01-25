Area lawmakers working on plans to get rid of Ohio income tax

MIAMI VALLEY — Some area lawmakers are working on plans to get rid of the state income tax.

>>Homicide suspect fires shots at officers before being arrested in Fairborn

They hope to phase it out by 2030.

State Representative Brian Lampton, of Greene County, is one of those sponsors.

The other three sponsors include State Rep. Adam Matthews of Warren County and State Senators Stephen Huffman of Miami County and George Lang of Butler County.

Lampton told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis that he hopes eliminating the tax can make the state more attractive to those who live here and those who may want to move here.

“We are still losing people to these other states who do not have an income tax,” he said. “And so, if the other states can do it, so can we. And really the idea is that we need to be as competitive as we possibly can be.”

>>Ohio Senate votes to override DeWine’s veto of gender-affirming care ban

He told Lewis that one of the goals is to keep Ohioans in the state.

“A lot of Ohioans will move to Florida, they will move to Texas, not just because of the good weather,” said Lampton. “But because there are no income taxes there. We are losing those folks to those states. I think we can do this. We will not only stop losing them but gain folks who will come from other parts of the country to come here.”

>>1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Riverside

The plan also involves eliminating the commercial activities tax.

Lampton said that he believes state revenues will increase if these taxes go away.

©2024 Cox Media Group