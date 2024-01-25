1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Correction: A previous version of this story stated that the person hit by the car had died from their injuries, this is incorrect. News Center 7 was previously told by Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers and troopers on the scene that the accident was fatal, but state troopers later stated this was a miscommunication among investigators and the person injured is still alive. The story has been corrected.

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Riverside Wednesday night.

News Center 7 previously reported that Riverside Police and medics were dispatched at 6:50 p.m. to the 200 block of Woodman Drive on initial reports of a pedestrian strike.

A 32-year-old Dayton woman was driving a 2021 KIA southbound on Woodman Drive when she hit a person in the roadway, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Medics transported the victim to the Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and dispatchers initially told News Center 7 that the person hit by the car had died from their injuries but troopers said that was not the case.

The crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mutual aid was provided by the Riverside Police and Fire Departments.





