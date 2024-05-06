Computer pop-up scam warning issued in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A Microsoft pop-up scam warning has been issued for people living in Auglaize County.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office issued the scam warning for any Microsoft users, according to a social media post.

They said if a pop-up notification appears on their computer saying that Microsoft has locked it up due to a virus, it is a scam.

The sheriff’s office wrote on social media that a fake phone number would appear on the computer screen.

They are asking people not to call the number on the phony website.

“The scammer will tell you they can repair your PC hoping that you will follow their steps to allow them remote access to your computer along with charging a fee,” said the sheriff’s office. “Once logged into your computer, they will attempt to obtain personal information, banking information, and any other information they can use to exploit or blackmail you.”

