Ohio Senate votes to override DeWine’s veto of gender-affirming care ban

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate met today to discuss the House’s override of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68, a highly debated bill on Transgender healthcare and sports.

In an Ohio Senate session, lawmakers voted to pass HB 68, which overrules the Governor’s Veto of the bill which includes the Save Women’s Sports Act and The SAFE (Saving Adolescents from Experimentation) Act.

23 state senators voted to overrule the veto, while 9 voted to maintain the Governor’s decision.

The law will go into effect in 90 days, effectively banning access to gender-affirming care for transgender people under 18, as well as banning transgender student-athletes from competing in women’s and girls’ sports.









