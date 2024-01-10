Ohio House votes to override DeWine’s veto of gender-affirming care ban

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lawmakers have taken the first step to override Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Veto of House Bill 68, a highly debated bill on Transgender healthcare and sports.

In an Ohio House of Representatives session, lawmakers overruled the Governor’s Veto of House Bill 68, which includes the Save Women’s Sports Act and The SAFE (Saving Adolescents from Experimentation) Act.

65 state representatives voted to overrule the veto, and 28 voted against overruling. The bill would ban gender-affirming care for transgender people under 18, as well as ban transgender student-athletes from competing in women’s and girls’ sports.

Groups on both sides of the issue released reactions shortly after the ruling was announced.

“Ohio and the entire nation have spoken. It’s not okay to chemically sterilize and mutilate children, and no clinic can transform little girls into little boys with pills and scalpels. Additionally, HB68 will protect women’s and girls’ privacy rights and guarantee them a fair playing field and the opportunity to win athletic scholarships,” David Mahan, the Policy Director for the Center for Christian Virtue, said after the ruling. “I want to thank Representatives Click and Powell for courageously championing this legislation, and Speaker Stephens for acting swiftly to protect our kids from the dangerous consequences of Governor DeWine’s veto of HB68. I now urge the Senate to do the same.”

“We are extremely disappointed that the Ohio House continued their crusade against transgender youth and their families by returning early for an emergency session to override the Governor’s veto on HB 68. This state-sponsored vendetta against some of Ohio’s most vulnerable young people is beyond cruel,” A spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Ohio said after the ruling. “The ACLU of Ohio stands in solidarity with all transgender youth and their families. This measure may force families to leave the state, disrupting communities and other deep ties to Ohio’s history and economy. To make matters worse, Ohio is now considering adopting sweeping new rules that would restrict the care that Ohio providers can provide to all transgender patients of all ages.”

The bill now goes to the state Senate. The Senate’s next session will be Jan. 24. If the overruling passes in the Senate, the bill would go into law in 90 days.

DeWine announced on Dec. 29 that he decided to veto the bill.





