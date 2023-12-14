Bill banning Ohio trans youth from gender-affirming care, female sports sent to governor

DAYTON — A bill that could impact the everyday lives of LGBTQ youth in Ohio is now on its way to the governor’s office.

Some say House Bill 68 protects kids, while others think it’s harmful to transgender youth.

“The harm it does to trans youth is, it’s indescribable,” Bobbie Arnold, West Alexandria said.

Arnold said she is “devastated.”

She was at the Statehouse Wednesday to follow everything going on with House Bill 68.

The bill is comprised of two acts: the “Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act” and the “Save Women’s Sports Act.”

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio House passes bans on transgender student-athletes, gender-affirming care for minors

“Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act” would prevent minors from receiving gender reassignment surgery that aligns with their gender identity.

It would prohibit minors from taking puberty-blocking drugs and hormone therapies to help with gender transition.

“Save Women’s Sports Act” requires schools to designate separate single-sex teams and sports for each sex.

It focuses on preventing transgender girls from taking part in girls’ and women’s sports.

“We also recognize that kids change their opinions as they mature and frankly it’s quite reckless to allow children to make such life-altering decisions when they are so young,” Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) said.

“What this legislation does is it muzzles professionals, it’s going to chill doctors from being able to give the proper care that is needed for young people to make these decisions,” Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) said.

An amendment to the bill did specify any child already getting gender-affirming care in Ohio can finish their treatment.

The Ohio House and Senate both passed the bill Wednesday.

“House Bill 68 protects Ohio’s kids and is a good public policy,” Roegner said.

But Arnold, who is transgender, disagrees.

“To take away the life-saving medical care that they need ... it’s going to be terrible,” she said.

Gov. Mike DeWine has not said whether he will sign it.









