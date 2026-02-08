Area high school grad, former NFL linebacker, elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — A former Carolina Panthers linebacker, Luke Kuechly, was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

Kuechly is a former 2009 graduate of St. Xavier High School, according to our news partner, WCPO.

This year’s hall of fame class was announced at the annual NFL Honors show at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Kuechly is one of five players to be elected in the 2026 class, including quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and kicker Adam Vinatieri in the Modern-Era Players category.

Running back Roger Craig was elected into the seniors category.

The induction for the 2026 class will be held in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8.

“It’s surreal,” said St. Xavier coach Steve Specht.

Specht said that he was proud of Kuechly and happy for his family.

“I still see the high school kid in Luke,” said Specht. “Good guys don’t always finish last! Sometimes they become hall of famers!”

Kuechly grew up in the Evandale area. He is the third Greater Cincinnati high school football player to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The two other area hall of famers include Roger Staubach, a 1960 Purcell High School graduate, and Cris Carter, a 1984 Middletown graduate.

“Being recognized as one of the best at your respective career speaks volumes about the individuals seeing that dream come to fruition,” said Specht. “I believe Luke is worthy, and it would simply add another accolade to an already tremendous career.”

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro player, Kuechly was the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2012 and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.

He became the youngest player to win the Defensive Player of the Year honor.

“It’s amazing how far he’s come,” St. Xavier athletic director Tim Banker said. “And he’s stayed humble. He really hasn’t changed as a person along the way.”

In 2016, Kuechly helped the Panthers reach the Super Bowl for the second time. Four years later, in 2020, he was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, selected by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

During the 2012 NFL Draft, Kuechly, a former Boston College star, was selected 9th overall by the Panthers.

In 2011, he won the Butkus Award, the Lombardi Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy, and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He was a two-time consensus All-American and three-time first-team All-American.

He was the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Defensive Rookie of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He led the nation in tackles as a sophomore (183) and as a junior (191).

“He’s one of those guys that gives hope to all of our student-athletes,” Banker said. “You work hard - it can pay off.”

Kuechly was a 2021 LaRosa’s High School Sports Hall of Famer inductee and helped the St. Xavier Bombers to win the Division 1 state championship in 2007, leaving the team with an undefeated season (15-0).

Specht said that Kuechly put the team first in everything that he did and never sought out the spotlight.

“He played multiple positions when asked and never complained. He showed up early, left late and wanted to win for his teammates and school as much, if not more, that anyone I’ve ever coached,” said Specht.

Kuechly earned 277 tackles, seven sacks, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and one touchdown in his final two seasons at St. Xavier, according to the LaRosa’s High School Sports Hall of Fame.

“Luke never played the game to be a hall of famer,” Specht said. “He played it because he loved the game. He gave his best to it, and I believe the game has loved him back,” said Specht.

Kuechly said being a part of the 2026 class was really special and that having his family from Cincinnati there made it even better.

“That’s where it all started, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Evandale,” Kuechly said. “I just think of how fortunate my football journey has been.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group