Officers, medics respond to reported stabbing in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded to a reported stabbing in a Dayton neighborhood.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton Police were dispatched just before 10 p.m. to the 200 block of Yale Avenue on a reported stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local CTC student killed in early morning crash in Greene County
- Area police, SWAT arrest man accused of stealing almost $500K in goods
- 3 hospitalized, 1 with serious injuries, after vehicle hits utility pole
No other information is currently available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group