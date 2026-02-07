Juvenile dead after early morning crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — The Xenia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning in Greene County, leaving one person dead.

On Feb. 7, just before 2 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on Waynesville Road near Centerville Road in Sugarcreek Township, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

During the initial investigation, a 2002 Saab 9-3 that was operated by a juvenile was traveling southbound on Waynesville Road.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole.

The driver of the Saab was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group