Local priest gifts Pope University of Dayton sweatshirt

VATICAN — A local priest gifted Pope Leo XIV a University of Dayton sweatshirt during a recent meeting.

Father Kyle Schnippel, a pastor with St. Gabriel the Archangel, gifted the Pope the sweatshirt during a meeting in the Vatican.

The Catholic News Agency and EWTN Vatican shared a video of the interaction on social media.

The video shows Father Schnippel giving the Pope the sweater and the pair posing for a photo.

“Pope Leo XIV met at the Vatican with members of Courage International, a Catholic apostolate supporting people with same-sex attraction who seek to live chastely according to the teachings of the Catholic Church,” the post said.

News Center 7 reached out to the University of Dayton about the recent gift.

“While the University didn’t provide the sweatshirt, we think the Holy Father will look great in UD blue and red. We’re glad to see the Flyer spirit reach the Vatican!” a spokesperson with UD said.

