UD president announces retirement

DAYTON — The president of the University of Dayton has announced his retirement after 11 years.

President Eric F. Spina said he will retire no later than June 2027, according to a letter sent to the campus community.

“Choosing to retire from the University I dearly love — and leaving behind its inspiring and compelling Marianist mission, a first-class leadership team I cherish, a faculty and staff I respect and admire, and alumni, donors, and community members who have become friends, and, especially, leaving students whom I truly adore — is, without a doubt, the hardest thing I have ever done," Spina said.

Spina said it is time for him and his wife, Karen, to spend more time together and “change is good for UD.”

“UD can benefit from a new skill set, a fresh perspective — and the opportunity to stretch even higher as a University that has always adapted and changed for the times," he said.

The University of Dayton board of trustees is engaging an executive search firm to support the transition process.

