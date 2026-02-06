UD president announces retirement

DAYTON — The president of the University of Dayton has announced his retirement after 11 years.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
President Eric F. Spina said he will retire no later than June 2027, according to a letter sent to the campus community.
“Choosing to retire from the University I dearly love — and leaving behind its inspiring and compelling Marianist mission, a first-class leadership team I cherish, a faculty and staff I respect and admire, and alumni, donors, and community members who have become friends, and, especially, leaving students whom I truly adore — is, without a doubt, the hardest thing I have ever done," Spina said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Around 20 vehicles involved in crash on I-70 amid ‘whiteout conditions’
- City urging residents, businesses to clear snow from sidewalks or face possible charge
- PHOTOS: Snowfall from across Miami Valley
Spina said it is time for him and his wife, Karen, to spend more time together and “change is good for UD.”
“UD can benefit from a new skill set, a fresh perspective — and the opportunity to stretch even higher as a University that has always adapted and changed for the times," he said.
The University of Dayton board of trustees is engaging an executive search firm to support the transition process.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group