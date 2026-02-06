City urging residents, businesses to clear snow from sidewalks or face possible charge

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is urging residents and businesses to immediately clear snow and ice from sidewalks following a near-record snowfall on Jan. 25.

The request comes as an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to fall today.

City leaders warned that blocked sidewalks create avoidable safety hazards for students walking to school, seniors, people with disabilities, and emergency responders by forcing them into the street.

Residents are asked to clear a walkable path the full width of the sidewalk, including areas around corners and curb ramps.

City Manager Bryan Heck noted that the city has previously shown leniency toward property owners but stated that the persistence of ice and frequent accumulation requires immediate action.

“Sidewalks are part of our transportation network,” Heck said. “When they aren’t cleared, kids walking to school and neighbors walking to work or the store are pushed into the roadway. That is unacceptable and dangerous. If you own or occupy property along a sidewalk, clearing it is your responsibility—please do it today.”

Under Springfield Codified Ordinances Section 903.12, building occupants and owners of unoccupied lots must clear snow and ice by 10:00 a.m. the day after the accumulation occurs. The ordinance also requires that owners keep abutting curbs and gutters free from snow, ice, or other nuisances.

Failure to comply with these sidewalk maintenance requirements could result in a minor misdemeanor charge.

