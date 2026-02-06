1 injured after crash involving 2 minivans at Darke County intersection

DARKE COUNTY — A woman was injured after a crash involving two minivans in Darke County on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies and medics responded to U.S. 36 East and Gettysburg Southern Road on a reported crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Another round of snow to impact the Miami Valley today
- Person reportedly pulls gun out during fight at local Kroger
- Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Greene Co. neighborhood
An initial investigation showed that a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica was going westbound on U.S. 36 East when a 29-year-old woman tried to turn onto Gettysburg Southern Road.
The Pacifica hit a 2005 Dodge Caravan that had stopped on Gettysburg Southern Road waiting to cross U.S. 36 east, the sheriff’s office said.
Both vehicles traveled across the roadway and hit a guardrail.
Medics transported the woman to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Dodge Caravan was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group