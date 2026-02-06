Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Greene Co. neighborhood

JAMESTOWN — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in a Greene County neighborhood on Friday.
Silvercreek Township firefighters were dispatched at around 5:20 a.m. to the 3000 block of Paintersville-New Jasper Road on a reported house fire, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s dispatcher.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that flames were seen at the back of the home.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.
We will continue to follow this story.
