Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Greene Co. neighborhood

JAMESTOWN — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in a Greene County neighborhood on Friday.

Silvercreek Township firefighters were dispatched at around 5:20 a.m. to the 3000 block of Paintersville-New Jasper Road on a reported house fire, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s dispatcher.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that flames were seen at the back of the home.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.

We will continue to follow this story.

