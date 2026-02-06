Person reportedly pulls gun out during fight at local Kroger

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities responded to reports of a person with a gun at a Kroger in Harrison Township on Thursday evening.

The incident took place at the Kroger at 3520 West Siebenthaler Avenue after 6 p.m., a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Upon arrival, deputies surrounded and cleared the store.

An initial investigation found that two people inside the store got into a fight, and one person pulled out a handgun, according to the spokesperson.

The people involved in the fight ran away from the store before authorities arrived.

No shots were fired in this incident, the spokesperson said.

No customers or employees were injured or threatened.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Township substation detectives.

