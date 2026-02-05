Area deputy hurt in stabbing; suspect in custody

BUTLER COUNTY — A deputy is recovering after being stabbed by a suspect in Butler County on Thursday.

On Feb. 5, around 12:45 p.m., Butler County Deputy Mike Farthing responded to the 7000 block of Myers Road for reports of a vehicle on fire.

When Farthing arrived, he saw a vehicle on fire near a home.

While Farthing was assisting with traffic control, 41-year-old Phillip Brandon Lovely came from behind and stabbed him in the back, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Farthing called for backup, and Lovely was taken into custody.

Farthing was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition and alert.

