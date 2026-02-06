Man accused of fracturing toddler’s skull, causing brain bleed appears in court

DAYTON — A 16-month-old child is fighting for their life after doctors discovered a skull fracture, brain bleed, and bruises.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court for the suspect’s first appearance. He’ll break down the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

This investigation unfolded quickly early Wednesday morning, after a toddler arrived at Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to the hospital and took a 30-year-old Chad Merrill into custody about six hours later.

He’s accused of child endangerment, but police believe he abused the 16-month-old child.

Authorities suspect the injuries happened at a home on Silverdome Drive.

They think Merrill lived here with his girlfriend, the child’s mother.

“Merrill admitted to multiple incidents where the child was injured, including throwing the child into the wooden frame of a crib prior to a snowstorm on January 26, 2026. Mr. Merrill also admitted to causing the bruises on the child’s buttocks from smacking him,” a police detective wrote in court documents.

In court, Merrill pleaded not guilty to his charge.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group