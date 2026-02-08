UPDATE: 3 hospitalized, 1 with serious injuries, after vehicle hits utility pole

CLARK/CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — UPDATE: @7:10 P.M.

Three people were injured after a crash at a busy intersection at the Clark/Champaign County line.

State troopers and medics responded around 5:40 p.m. to E County Line and Middle Urbana Road to a serious crash, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Dispatcher.

An OSHP sergeant told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that three people were injured.

CareFlight transported a person to Miami Valley Hospital.

Medics transported two others to a local hospital with non-serious injuries.

A utility pole was also damaged in the crash. Photos show an engine in the middle of the road.

