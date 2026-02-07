3 Doors Down announces death of lead singer

WASHINGTON — The lead singer of the band 3 Doors Down has died.

The band announced Brad Arnold’s death on social media.

The lead singer and songwriter of 3 Doors Down was 47.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Arnold shared his kidney cancer diagnosis back in 2025.

The band said he died Saturday with his family by his side.

“With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer,” said 3 Doors Down.

Arnold helped form 3 Doors Down back in 1996. It became a central figure in mainstream rock in the late 1990s and 2000s.

He wrote some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Kryptonite.”

“His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on,” the band said. “Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him. Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends.”

The band says that the family has asked for privacy.

©2026 Cox Media Group