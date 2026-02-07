Former Ohio State, NFL linebacker charged with murder in girlfriend’s death

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee — A former Ohio State University and NFL linebacker has been charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend, according to Tennessee officials.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee responded to a home in the 7500 block of Snow Cone Way for a report of CPR in progress, according to our news partners, WBNS.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders reported that they found a female victim and attempted life-saving measures.

The sheriff’s office determined that she was dead. Her identity is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

Due to the condition of the victim and the home, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Services Detectives responded to the scene and determined the victim’s death a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said that Darron Lee was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody.

Lee was charged with tampering with evidence and murder.

According to WBNS, his date of birth in the Hamilton County booking system matches the ESPN profile of a former NFL player who attended Ohio State with the same name.

Lee is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

According to Franklin County Court Records, Lee faced domestic violence charges in two separate incidents from October 2022 and April 2023.

During his time at Ohio State, Lee was a two-year starter and was a member of the 2014 national championship team.

He was selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Lee later went to play for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and then the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

He later signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in June 2021, but was released by the team two months later.

