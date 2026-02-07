6 people, including 3 juveniles hospitalized after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Six people, including three juveniles, were hospitalized after a crash in Darke County Friday night.

Around 9:19 p.m., crews responded to the 8700 block of Horatio Harris Creed Road in Bradford on reports of a single vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford F-250 operated by a juvenile was traveling east on Horatio Harris Creek Road.

The Juvenile driver lost control after traveling across drifted snow in the roadway, and the pick-up truck ran off the road and struck a tree.

There were three total juveniles in the vehicle, including the driver, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

18-year-old Owen Shaffer of Greenville, 18-year-old Marissa Hicks of Greenville, and 18-year-old Jaliegh Hummel of Greenville were also passengers in the vehicle.

All six occupants were taken to Wayne Healthcare. None of their injuries were life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

