Former World Series champ dies unexpectedly at age 34

Terrance Gore KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 14: Terrance Gore #0 of the Kansas City Royals looks on during batting practice prior to Game Three of the American League Championship Series against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium on October 14, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri.
ATLANTA — A former World Series champion has died at the age of 34.

Major League Baseball announced the death of Terrance Gore on social media Saturday.

They said that they were “shocked and saddened” over his passing.

Gore died unexpectedly due to complications from a procedure, according to Yahoo! Sports.

He played in eight seasons, 2014-2022, appearing in 112 games but batted only 85 times.

“A member of the back-to-back AL champion and 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals, Gore played eight Major League seasons in all from 2014 to 2022. He also appeared for the Cubs, Dodgers, Braves, and Mets,” said MLB.

Gore stole 43 bases and made postseason rosters because of his speed.

“He was 5-for-6 in Postseason stolen base attempts and stole 324 bases in 11 Minor League seasons,” MLB said.

The Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, and Los Angeles Dodgers each honored Gore with social media posts.

