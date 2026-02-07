Driver cited after snow piled so high on top of semi that it hit traffic light

OTTAWA COUNTY, Michigan — A driver was cited after snow was piled up so high on a semi-tractor-trailer that it hit a stoplight on Thursday.
Around 8:30 a.m., a deputy with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) saw a semi driving on Northbound US-31 in Grand Haven Township, Michigan, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.
While the semi was driving south of Robbins Road, a mound of snow piled on top of the semi hit a traffic light.
The deputy stopped the semi, and due to it being a commercial vehicle, they had tocall in a Michigan State Police motor carrier unit for enforcement, WTOL-11 reported.
“It is a great reminder for motorists to clean off their vehicles, license plates, windows, mirrors, and roofs after heavy snowfall,” OCSO Captain Jake Sparks said.
