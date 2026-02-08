Area police, SWAT arrest man accused of stealing almost $500K in goods

RICHMOND, IN — Area police and SWAT arrested a man in Wayne County on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Richmond Police Department said in a social media post that they worked with several agencies to arrest a violent felon.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect had previously served a long sentence in federal prison for armed robbery.

He was accused of stealing almost $500,000 goods from within the City of Rushville, according to the social media post.

“Our SWAT team is not just here for Richmond,” said police chief Kyle Weatherly. “Today’s operation is a perfect example of what happens when agencies work together with trust and a shared mission. Teamwork like this keeps dangerous individuals off the street and makes all of our communities safer.”

Rushville Police, Connersville Police, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group