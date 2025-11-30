Area high school football to make 9th state championship game appearance

ST. HENRY — The matchups and times are set for the Ohio high school football state championships.
All games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton from Dec. 5-7, according to an Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) spokesperson.
St. Henry Schools is the only regional high school in the state championships.
They will play Hillsdale on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 10:30 a.m. in the Division VII state championship game.
This is Redskins’ ninth championship game appearance.
St. Henry advanced after beating Columbus Grove, 13-10, in the state semifinals on Friday.
The Redskins have previously won six state titles.
