Firefighters respond to residential fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Dayton on Sunday morning.
Around 7:12 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Parkhill Drive on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The structure was a two-story residential structure, but it is unclear if it was occupied at the time of the fire.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
