ARC official explains what can be done about dogs running loose, attacking animals

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — People say they have exhausted all of their resources when it comes to dogs running loose in their neighborhood.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson has been working to find solutions for residents who live in the neighborhood. He talked to the Animal Resource Center today seeking answers to what can be done to control violent, aggressive dogs. Learn what he learned today on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Harrison Township residents say this issue has been going on since March.

ARC spokesperson Kara Hamby said there are certain policies the center has to follow when it comes to loose dogs.

“We are definitely going to do our due diligence and follow up on it,” Hamby said.

