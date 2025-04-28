Applebee’s interim president ‘disgusted’ by antisemitic vandalism at Miamisburg location

MIAMISBURG — The interim president of Applebee’s is speaking out after the Miamisburg location was vandalized with antisemitic slurs and symbols.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Applebee’s in Miamisburg was closed Saturday after being vandalized. Workers had to work to remove spray paint from the building, which included painted swastikas.

In a statement sent to News Center 7, John Peyton, CEO of Dine Brands and Interim President of Applebee’s, said the company was “disgusted” by what happened.

“We are disgusted by, and condemn, the vandalism that occurred at the Miamisburg Applebee’s. Guest and team member safety will always be our top priority and there is no place for antisemitic – or any form of – hate speech in our neighborhoods," Peyton said.

Rodney Conant at RMH, an Applebee’s franchisee, said there was “no tolerance for discrimination.” He also said they were “deeply disappointed” by the vandalism at his restaurant.

Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins also released a statement on Monday condemning to vandalism.

“We are living in volatile and difficult times, and I cannot be more disappointed by this act,” Collins said in part.

The Miamisburg location was able to reopen on Sunday.

Despite returning to normal, Miamisburg Police are still investigating who was behind the antisemitic vandalism. Police said on Monday that this appeared to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact Detective J. Kohlrieser at 937-847-6609 or the regional dispatch center at 937-225-HELP (4357).

