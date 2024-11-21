Apple issues urgent update after security gaps exploited by hackers

Apple has issued an urgent update for all users.

IOS 18.1.1 fixes two security vulnerabilities, according to Forbes.

The security gaps have already been actively exploited in hacking attacks, Apple says.

Apple has not released details about the security issues, but they say the update “provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.”

The security issue patch addresses flaws in the JavaScriptCore framework and WebKit that could be exploited by maliciously crafted web content, allowing hackers to infiltrate devices and access private data.

