Cinnamon powder recalled over lead levels, FDA says

A cinnamon powder is being recalled over elevated lead levels.

IHA Beverage issued the voluntary recall of its four-ounce “Super Brand” dried Cinnamon Powder.

Super Brand, distributed by IHA Beverage, is primarily sold to retail stores throughout California and a few stores across the US.

The recall was prompted after routine sampling by the Arkansas Department of Health which revealed that the finished products contained elevated levels of lead.

As of Monday, Nov. 18, the FDA alert said that no illnesses have been reported.

