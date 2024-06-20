‘An exciting day;’ Workers happy to reopen popular restaurant at new location months after fire

WEST CARROLLTON — A longtime Dayton restaurant destroyed by fire reopened Thursday at its new location in Montgomery County.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Legacy Pancake House opened at the 400 block of E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton on Thursday, roughly eight months after a massive fire destroyed its previous location on N. Keowee Street.

As previously reported, the owners purchased the site of Holly’s Home Cooking on E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton in February. Holly’s closed in February after 31 years.

News Center 7 reported seeing a constant line of people going through the doors at Legacy Pancake House, happy to have the familiar restaurant back open. The owners and workers said they’re also happy to be back.

“It’s an exciting day, very exciting to just see all the people who have been coming in since 7 a.m.,” Nancy Maybury, one of the restaurant’s co-owners, said.

Michele Campos was a server at the old location that burned down in October. She and many of the other waitresses had to work several jobs to make ends meet the last eight months.

“I did way too much crying when we burned down,” Campos said.

But now she has no tears since she’s back to having her steady job and reuniting with loyal customers.

Campos also said there’s a detail she’s proud to wear as part of her uniform; it’s a phoenix on her back that represents the restaurant rising from the ashes.

“I’m just glad this story has a happy ending finally!” Campos said.

The restaurant’s new hours have been posted on their Facebook page.

