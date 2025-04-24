American Power Boat Association moves headquarters to Clark County

A new business has docked in the Miami Valley, setting up its new headquarters in Springfield.

The American Power Boat Association (APBA), the oldest motorsports organization in North America, moved its headquarters from Detroit to the Clark County Fairgrounds.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the APBA said the lake at the fairgrounds is perfect for their races they’ve had there for years.

Dana Potts, APBA Director of Operations, is a Springfield native and spoke about the decision to move their headquarters.

“Having a racetrack, as we call it, and a facility that we can build events around, build testing around, just build more access for our membership,” Potts said.

He also said the move brings some jobs too - three full-time and two part-time to start with expansion plans.

“At one point in time, we had close to 20 to 30 in the office,” Potts said. “So we’re looking to build that back up and definitely bring jobs to the community.”

The APBA signed a nearly two-decade lease at the fairgrounds.

“The money that we earn through the rental of their agency, being here for 19 years, and also the naming rights on the arts building is very, very helpful,” Dean Blair, Clark County Agricultural Society Executive Director, said. “It helps us to fix the fairgrounds up and do other events throughout the year.”

The APBA will also expand the number of events it has in Springfield each season to five. Those events have helped the fairgrounds recruit other events year-round, so they can use it well beyond fair season.

“Whether you’re a hotel or a restaurant owner, or a gas station operator, I mean, you absolutely see the impact when these folks roll in,” Blair said.

Upcoming APBA events can be found here.

