Allegiant announces new nonstop flight from Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — A new nonstop route is coming to Dayton International Airport.

Allegiant Travel Company announced 30 new nonstop routes on Tuesday, including a new route from Dayton to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Flights for the new route begin May 22, 2026.

“We are grateful for Allegiant’s continued investment in the Dayton region and for expanding nonstop flights as Dayton International Airport continues to grow,” Gil Turner, Director, Department of Aviation, Dayton International Airport, said.

Tickets for all of the newly announced routes are available now. More information on those can be found here.

