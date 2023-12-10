‘All worth it;’ Local business hosts fundraiser to support teen who suffered heart attack

CLAYTON — A local community continues to rally behind a Northmont High School student who is recovering from a heart attack.

>>PREVOUS COVERAGE: ‘He was brought back twice;’ Local teen awake, talking after suffering heart attack at practice

16-year-old Luke Mangen suffered a heart attack during basketball practice last week. Afterward, he went into cardiac arrest, News Center 7 previously reported.

He is now at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he had to get open heart surgery, News Center 7 previously reported.

>>PHOTOS: Community comes together for teen who suffered heart attack at practice

Now, a local business is holding a fundraising to support the teen and his family.

JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard partnered with the Mangen family to host “Scoops for Luke.”

“Our entire family has been so appreciative of everything the community has done. The schools, the parents it’s been overwhelming,” Luke’s aunt Kris Mangen said.

Luke is loved by his peers and family, so much so that they created shirts to show their support.

“I think everybody has been looking for a way to step in and help. I really think it’s a testament to the community and a testament to Luke,” Kate Pfeffer said.

“As far as we know today he’s awake, conscious, and has started rehabilitation. Things are moving in the right direction,” Luke’s cousin Troy Mangen said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Community rallies behind local teen after he suffers heart attack at basketball practice

Barbara and Brent Fisher own JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and have been friends with the Mangens for years.

They have watched Luke grow up.

“The news we got today, with him speaking off the ventilator and being with his family, that’s what’s all worth it,” Barbara said.

A single scoop of custard is $5 and all the proceeds are going to the Mangen family.

Despite the rain, the community showed up to support Luke and his family. News Center 7 is working to learn how much this fundraiser brought in.

“Some people coming in making large donations and it’s really just a whole community coming together,” Brent said.

The Mangen family is expecting Luke to be home to continue his recovery soon.

©2023 Cox Media Group