Community rallies behind local teen after he suffers heart attack at basketball practice

ENGLEWOOD — A Northmont High School student is in the hospital after having a heart attack at basketball practice.

As News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis reported at 6 p.m. last week 16-year-old Luke Mangen had a heart attack during basketball practice.

Now the community is pulling for Mangen to heal from this.

News Center 7 talked to a woman who has been in touch with the teens’ family.

Cathy Gough, a family friend, said Mangen is now at a Cincinnati hospital and has had open heart surgery.

She described Mangen as fun to be around and someone who cared about his friends.

Gough said it’s hard to believe this happened to him.

She shared what she would like to say to Mangen.

“We love you. We can’t believe that this happened I’m sorry that this happened to you at such a young age. But God has a plan for you,” Gough said.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

