Grandmother overjoyed person of interest in granddaughter’s death is behind bars

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The subject of a manhunt after being identified as a person of interest in the death of a local 15-year-old is now in custody.

Tommy Moreland, 29, of Dayton, turned himself in this morning to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

“If he would not have turned himself in and we located him, there’s all kinds of things that could always happen,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell. “Whether its another pursuit, pursuits are always dangerous, or something else. It’s just always better that it turns out this way.”

Moreland was previously named a person of interest in the “rolling shootout” that killed Heaven Washington in Harrison Twp.

Heaven’s grandmother, Alice Washington, told Campbell she’s overjoyed that Moreland is least behind bars.

