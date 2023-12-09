‘Luke Strong;’ Community continues to show support for teen who suffered heart attack

CLAYTON — The Northmont City School district is coming together for one of its own.

Sixteen-year-old student Luke Mangen is in the hospital after he had a heart attack at basketball practice.

The district’s athletic director, Micah Harding, said they have already sold 500 “Luke Strong” t-shirts.

They expect them to be wearing them at the school’s basketball game tonight.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Community rallies behind local teen after he suffers heart attack at basketball practice

Harding said all proceeds raised from the shirts will go to Mangen’s family.

He is still in the hospital in Cincinnati recovering.

The community has since come together to rally behind the family.

“It’s been really great to see how much the community has come out and supported. And one thing his parents have just been asking for prayers,” Harding said. “The doctors have mentioned a couple of times the words like miraculous and God had a hand in this so definitely want to give credit to God.”

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis will be at Friday night’s game as they plan to honor the coaches who called 911 and saved Harding’s life.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.









